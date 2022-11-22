RED SPRINGS — Red Springs is famed for its rusty-red mineral spring water and now must ensure those minerals don’t include lead.

On the March 11, 1775 King George III of England gave a land grant to Hector McNeill. This land became Red Springs, explains the town’s website, was so named for mineral springs and sediment turned red by the presence of sulfur and iron. Lead, however, is not traditionally renown for its restorative and healthful properties.

In the present day the town of Red Springs has a variety of grants for repairing and revitalizing the town. According to Town Manager David Ashburn, Red Springs is looking to purchase property on Industrial Drive with a $950,000 grant. The intent is to build an Innovative Research Park in conjunction with the University of North Carolina, North Carolina State, Electric Cities, and ETI.

Ashburn described the project as innovative, high-end stuff, including military equipment suppliers. The town also has a $2 million discretionary fund to build up and develop the area, explained Ashburn, such as the ETI building.

“All of that is an economic driving force.” Ashburn said.

The town is current in phase two of stormwater management in Little Raft Swamp. Current the aim is to increase a railroad bridge from 100 feet to 300 feet. As part of the Red Springs northern railroad, it will able to handle larger cars, and with the installation of a railroad spur, better supply local businesses. This project is also working towards better flood control.

Additionally the town is working with a $3.1 million water sewer improvement grant for upgrades and a grant of around $7 million for water improvements. The issue, explained Ashburn, are the two-inch asbestos lines, which he stated have never caused health problems, though the lines are not free from other issues.

“They’re very thin pipes,” Ashburn said, “And they get where they break a lot.”

The town plans to replace the two-inch pipes with six-inch pipes. However, that isn’t the only water problem facing Red springs.

Ashburn said around two weeks ago the local government received a federal mandate to ensure there was no lead in the town’s pipes or water. He voiced several concerns about the process. Logistically, it simply isn’t feasible to test all of the pipes within the allotted time, which is around two years.

“We just don’t have the manpower to get some 16 hundred in the two-year timeframe.” Ashburn said.

Ashburn was also concerned the work would be done on private property.

He also stated the town’s main distribution lines and other government-owned pipes weren’t included in the mandate. Once homeowners’ pipes are checked, those with hazardous pipes would be provided with a Brita filter and six months of filters, to permit them to hydrate safely until their water lines were replaced.

