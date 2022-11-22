LUMBERTON — As Robeson County prepares for the Thanksgiving holiday — which comes with an anticipated post-holiday viral surge — all the metrics used to cover COVID-19 transmission locally continue to show improvement.

The viral load in wastewater systems, the number of confirmed cases, emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have all continued to decrease in the last week, the Robeson County Health Department said.

There were 60 new confirmed virus cases in Robeson County from Nov. 15 through Monday, down from the 81 reported from Nov. 8-14; the Health Department’s official case count is admittedly incomplete due to at-home testing and other unreported cases. There have officially been 52,224 COVID-19 cases in Robeson County since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Three new virus-related deaths were reported in Robeson County from Nov. 15 through Monday, the first time in at least three weeks the county has seen any virus-related deaths. The county’s pandemic death toll stands at 580.

Robeson County remains in the “green” category on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s Community Transmission Map, which represents low transmission; every county in North Carolina is categorized as either “green” or “yellow,” for moderate transmission.

While metrics are trending in a good direction, county Health Department Director Bill Smith says that people still need to be vigilant as they congregate around this week’s Thanksgiving holiday and into the Christmas season.

“With the cold and wet weather predicted for the holiday, crowding may become a problem,” Smith said. “If the virus follows form, the indicators should begin registering an increase in activity next week. One should remain diligent as to distancing, washing hands and masking as the holiday rush begins.”

Approximately 2% of the Robeson County population has been vaccinated with the bivalent booster, which protects against the original strain of COVID-19 and its more recent variants; by comparison, 15% of the state population has received the booster, Smith said.