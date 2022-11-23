LUMBERTON — The community is asked to please consider giving the gift of life this holiday season to honor one of RCC’s beloved faculty members, Erica Parks. Erica was the EMS Program Director at Robeson Community College. She was loved by her students and thought highly of by her co-workers.

She was also a paramedic for Robeson County EMS and Lumberton Rescue for many years. She passed away in June after battling a rare autoimmune disease. She was just 38 years old.

To honor Erica, The Blood Connections will host a blood drive in her memory at Lumberton Rescue & EMS, located at 2391 N. Roberts Avenue, on Friday, December 16 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Blood donations are greatly needed during this time to help curb a blood shortage during the holidays. Just one pint of blood can help save three lives and can help make a difference when a person is facing a medical emergency.

All donors who give blood during this time will receive a $20 eGift card and a Holiday Hero Beanie.

To schedule an appointment, please go to https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/201389.