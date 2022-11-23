LUMBERTON — On Nov. 23 Robeson Community College’s BLET and criminal justice presented a Thanksgiving dinner to a student in need and their family at the Sammy Cox Law Enforcement Center at 11:30 p.m.

Riordan Locklear and Josie Ulloa are this year’s beneficiaries and will also be presented with $400 certificates for Cracker Barrel.

“We usually try to help out families in need.” Sergeant John Sousa of the BLET said.

He explained members of his class had cooked and brought in the food. Sousa said there was ham but no turkey after the turkey he was meaning to bring to the event was dropped on his driveway

“We all chipped in,” Sousa said, “the usual is what we do.”

Director Rudy Locklear explained the process was to send out requests and ask for suggestions of people in need. Last year a man suffering from cancer. Of the current year’s beneficiaries, Locklear said one was living in their vehicle.

Of those who had donated food, Locklear said of the students it was practically impossible for them to have a job and be a part of the program at once due to the time spend in the program, and that the students were also often in need of financial aid.

