LUMBERTON — The fatal stabbing of Kayla Hammonds in the Elizabethtown Road Food Lion parking lot on Nov. 21 has drawn reactions from tribal government and law enforcement.

According to a police statement, around 4:24 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the Food Lion parking lot. Hammonds died on the scene, the report states, even though aid was administered.

Police reports state that Desmond Sampson was taken into custody, is at the Robeson County Detention Center and is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death. According to the court website Sampson’s upcoming court date is Dec. 6 this year.

According to the courthouse records, Sampson has an extensive criminal history, including charges of threatening phone call, injury to real property, injury to personal property, with Hammonds as the complainant.

Sampson is also listed in court records as charged with communication threats, cyberstalking, assault, threatening phone calls and assaulting by pointing a gun.

Hammonds made several Facebook posts regarding her situation, including one criticizing the county judicial system.

On Sept. 11, 2021 Hammonds posted “When I die, because I know I’m going to because Robeson county Judicial system sucks a**, please I’m begging y’all DO NOT SEPARATE MY KIDS!!!!!!!!!”

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins released a statement admitting the judicial system had flaws and saying the issue was not with the sheriff’s office, court system, nor prosecutor’s office, but lay with issues with the law. He also expressed his condolences to the victim’s family, though he also said nothing he could say would make the pain of what happened go away.

“Unfortunately this has been a tragic year as it relates to domestic violence abuse leading to several horrific deaths across Robeson County,” Wilkins wrote, “Deputies have responded to well over 1,800 domestic violence related calls across the county this year.”

“Shortly after the homicide occurred, I contacted Kayla’s mother privately and expressed my condolences to family and friends,” Wilkins wrote, “I am friends with Kayla’s mother and grandfather and have known them for many years.”

“What will have to change is the law,” wrote Wilkins, “We need laws with teeth in them that will allow law enforcement officers regardless of jurisdiction to deal with abusers swiftly.”

He said this case had demonstrated hoping for the best and watching the worst occur and put forth victimless prosecution, where the victim is not in court face to face with the accused, because many victims are afraid to do so.

“Deputies serve Domestic Violence Protective Orders everyday,” Wilkins wrote, “As I previously mentioned in an interview, these orders are a piece of paper and most men and women follow the guidelines set forth in the order. However as seen in Kayla’s case, an evil minded person with a criminal intent to kill is going to carry out his plan regardless of what an order says.”

Wilkins called this a question for attorneys and lawmakers and stated he was not blaming anyone except the killer, and said he and his command staff were looking over policies to improve assistance to victims of abuse and make changes accordingly.

“Out of respect for Kayla’s grieving family,” wrote Wilkins, “I nor my office have engaged publicly on social media in any conversations or negativity regarding this case.”

The case is still under detailed investigation by the Lumberton Police Department and they have done a great job thus far. Nothing I can say here will make the pain of what happened go away. I expressed that sentiment to Kayla’s mom as well.”

Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery also issued a statement rejecting domestic violence and ownership in a relationship as anathema to tribal tradition.

“Right now, our community is dealing with a lot of pain,” Lowery wrote.” Many are broken hearted, as they cope with the death of a precious family member, friend and mother.”

“We respect our mothers; we respect our daughters; we respect our children and families,” Lowery wrote, “Violence is not traditional.”

“Fathers, grandfathers, uncles, brothers and pastors, it is time to have a serious discussion with OUR sons, grandsons, nephews, brothers and friends, about domestic abuse,” Lowery wrote, “In no aspect of our culture or daily lives is it permissible to hit, beat or murder a female. This notion that a man has to “own” or “possess” a woman should not be taught or allowed.”

He said that verbal, emotional and physical abuse should never be part of any relationship and urged domestic violence to not be tolerated the first time to prevent future reoccurrence.

“Mothers, grandmothers, aunts, etc., it is time to have a serious discussion with OUR daughters about toxic behavior and red flags.” Lowery wrote.

“Discussions must begin immediately with those we love about their behavior and what we will tolerate and what we expect from others. Relationships should not be toxic,” Lowery stated. “If two people cannot see eye to eye, love each other and treat one another with respect, then they need to agree to go their separate ways.”

“If they hit you one time, it’ll just only get worse,” Hammonds wrote on Facebook.

