LUMBERTON — With the holiday shopping season underway, local retailers are banking on the return of holiday shoppers, a trend that both local and national business advocates encourage.

“We really appreciate our small businesses,” said Cindy Kern, executive director of the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce. “Money spent at local businesses goes into the pockets of our community members,” Kern said.

She said that Lumberton and other communities thrive on the sometimes unseen contributions that come from small businesses.

That same idea was echoed recently by Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, who praised America’s 33 million small businesses and called on Americans to “Shop Small” throughout the holiday season and on Small Business Saturday — which falls on Nov. 26.

“As our economy continues to stabilize, it’s more important than ever that consumers shop and dine small during the holiday shopping season,” Guzman said. “We continue to see positive impacts and opportunities for our small business owners through President Biden’s economic agenda, and Small Business Saturday is another chance for us to further strengthen America’s entrepreneurs with our local and online spending and promotion.”

Biden’s American Rescue Plan includes benefits for to help small businesses through “the equitable implementation of SBA economic relief programs,” according to information from Guzman’s office.

“We saw a record number of Americans apply to start nearly 8.5 million new businesses – higher than any similar period on record,” Guzman stated.

“Our small businesses are the lifeblood of the many towns and cities across our great state,” stated SBA North Carolina District Director Mike Arriola. “I encourage our consumers to shop and dine small this coming Small Business Saturday and thereafter.”

Kern agrees.

The chamber, which has more than 350 members, many of which are small businesses located throughout the greater Lumberton area, pay local taxes that flow back into the community for services such as fire protection, police and schools.

Kern said that when residents shop at locally owned stores or use local services, “you know they are run by everyday people, many of whom are leaders in our community.”

“What would we do with them?” she said.

The chamber promotes shopping locally in its newsletter, which is filled with information to help local businesses.

“We need to support [our local businesses],” Kern said.

Small Business Saturday, founded by American Express, is a day dedicated to supporting the diverse range of local businesses that create jobs, help boost the economy, and enhance neighborhoods around the country.

According to American Express, the projected total reported spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday last year hit a record high with an estimated $23.3 billion.

The SBA has cosponsored Small Business Saturday since 2011, and the Agency continues to help entrepreneurs leverage new opportunities with the 13th annual Small Business Saturday.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has a stated goal of making American dream of business ownership a reality.

The SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations.