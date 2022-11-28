LUMBERTON — Gas prices around Robeson County dropped significantly over the weekend, with at least one station selling a gallon of gas for under $3.

The average price of gas in Lumberton on Monday morning was $3.17 per gallon. In Lumberton proper, the average price of gas dropped to $3.07, which is the lowest price since Mid-February.

Nationally, the average price of gas on Monday was $3.51 per gallon, and in North Carolina, the average was $3.22 per gallon, making North Carolina one of the best places in the nation to find relatively low gas prices.

Last week, price watchers forecasted the falling prices leading into the holiday season.

“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single day decline in the national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, 47 of the nation’s 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation.”

De Haan said all the metrics look positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices.

“With many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, it’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”

According to AAA, lower prices at the pump came as a result of falling oil prices falling on fears of economic slowdowns elsewhere around the globe.

“Gas prices are dropping nationwide, with some of the largest decreases happening on the West Coast,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But the West also has the farthest to fall because its prices are so elevated. For instance, California is still $1.50 higher than the national average.”

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand fell from 8.74 million to 8.33 million b/d last week, AAA reported on Monday. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by more than 3 million bbl to 211 million bbl. Increasing supply and fewer drivers fueling up have pushed pump prices lower. As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely see pump prices keep falling.

OIL PRICES

The bears have run rampant through oil markets, with prices continuing to come under heavy selling pressure as China sees protests for its zero-Covid policies, shut downs of major cities, and U.S. demand comes under seasonal pressure as temperatures cool off and Americans do more online shopping than driving to malls, according to a Monday report from Gas Buddy.

In early trade, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $2.06 to $74.22 per barrel, the lowest since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and a $5 drop compared to last Monday’s $79.52 per barrel start, according to Gas Buddy.

Brent crude was also solidly in the red, down $2.48 to $81.15 per barrel, down over $6 from last Monday’s $87.13 per barrel start. In addition to China’s Covid crisis, the Biden Administration approved Chevron to export crude oil from Venezuela, as the administration sets the stage for discussions on future elections, adding downward pressure to oil.

According to Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was up by two rigs to 784 and was 215 rigs higher than a year ago. The Canadian rig count was down seven rigs to 194 and was 23 rigs higher than a year ago.

FUEL DEMAND

According to GasBuddy, demand data driven by its Pay with GasBuddy card, U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week (Sun-Sat) by 5.0% as motorists pre-filled up and celebrated Thanksgiving. Broken down by PADD region, demand fell 4.3% in PADD 1, fell 4.8% in PADD 2, fell 7.6% in PADD 3, fell 2.5% in PADD 4, and fell 5.2% in PADD 5.

GAS PRICE TRENDS

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $3.39 per gallon, down 10 cents from last week, followed by $2.99, $3.29, $3.19, and $3.49 rounding out the top five most common prices.

The median U.S. gas price is $3.39 per gallon, down 10 cents from last week and about 13 cents lower than the national average.

The top 10% of stations in the country average $4.89 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.75 per gallon.

The states with the lowest average prices: Texas ($2.83), Oklahoma ($2.94), and Arkansas ($2.99).

The states with the highest average prices: Hawaii ($5.14), California ($4.97), and Nevada ($4.66).