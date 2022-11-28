LUMBERTON — The suspect in Friday’s shooting at the Walmart Supercenter in Lumberton has turned himself in, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Jarod Denzel Lowery turned himself in to officers at the Lumberton Police Department at 2:40 p.m. on Monday and was served with several warrants, including Assault with a deadly weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicty Serious Injury, Discharge Fiream within Enclosure to Incite Fear, Posession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Lowery is in the Robeson County Jail under a $1 million bond.

On person who was injured in Friday’s shooting was treated and released from a local hospital.

According to Lumberton Police on Nov. 25, officers were dispatched to reports of gun shots fired inside the Walmart Super Center.

As the store was evacuated, officers entered the building attempting to locate the shooter and any victims. After searching the building, officers did not locate the shooter or any victims.

Surveillance video shows the shooter fleeing the store during the evacuation.

Within a few minutes the police department was alerted that a person had arrived at UNC Health Southeastern with a gunshot wound that was not life threatening.

The victim’s name has not been released.

According to a statement released to local media, police stated that this appeared to be an isolated incident between two individuals who are familiar with each other.

Lumberton Police said, as of noon Monday, the department is not aware of any other customers or employees suffering injuries as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.

