The Empty Stocking Fund has grown by $1,220 with the donation of two more generous gifts.

Robert and Bettina Fishe donated $100 and Kimberly Smith donated $120 to the fund and, for that, we here at The Robesonian are thankful.

A big thanks also goes out to Anthony Butler who donated $1,000 on behalf of Shell Rapid Lube of Lumberton bringing the giving total $5,070thus far. The new amount is enough to ensure that 84 children have gifts under the tree this Christmas holiday but there are many more in need.

This year more than 880 families applied with the Robeson County Department of Social Service’s Empty Stocking Fund voucher program and a total of 2,064 children are eligible to be served.

This year’s goal is to raise at least $123,840 for the fund, enough for families to receive a $60 voucher per eligible child, up $10 from the typical voucher allotment. At the end of the donation period, vouchers will be given on a first-come, first-served basis until the fund is exhausted. Those vouchers can be redeemed at either the Roses store in Lumberton or the Roses Express in Fairmont.

The Empty Stocking Fund was established in the late 1970s to help children who might otherwise not have any presents to open on Christmas Day. Since 1996, the fund has raised about $1.8 million, enough to help about 36,000 children.

How to donate

There are three ways to make a donation; in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone or online.

Donations should be made at The Robesonian offices at 2175 Roberts Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Mailed donations should be addressed to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235. Donations can also be made online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.

If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, please provide that information and it will be included. The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The deadline to donate is Dec. 22. Donors will receive a cash receipt for the current tax year. All donations will go to the Robeson County Department of Social Services.

Previous total ………$3,850

4. Kimberly Smith……………………$120

5. Shell Rapid Lube of Lumberton…..$1,000

6. Robert and Bettina Fishe …………….$100

New total ………………….$5,070