The Robeson County parade procession continues this week with four Christmas parades scheduled throughout four municipalities.

The towns of Pembroke and Fairmont will start the week off with parades held at twilight to highlight the floats artfully decorated and decked with Christmas lighting.

Pembroke Twilight Christmas Parade

Pembroke’s Twilight Christmas Parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Pembroke Elementary School and end on University Road at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football stadium. Special attractions in this year’s parade will be the Sudan Pirates, Hillbillies and Tomcats Funny Cars.

Following the parade, festivities will continue at with the official tree lighting scheduled at 6 p.m. at the Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park. In addition to the lighting will be food and entertainment by Lori and Rob Cole and Jonathan Locklear.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance and offer photo opportunities.

Fairmont Holiday on Main

Before the Fairmont Twilight Christmas Parade Lights up the streets Friday, Mayor Charles Kemp and the Farmers Festival queens will be lighting a Christmas tree at the Fairmont Community Park at 6 p.m. The event will also include solo performances from Lauren Miller and a reading of a Christmas story by the Rev. Dean Carter.

The parade will kick off at 6:30 at the park and continue downtown where floats will be judged for the chance to win a $100 prize. Kemp will emcee the parade.

Following the parade, festivities will continue inside the Heritage Center with several solo and chorus performances and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Marietta/ Whitehouse VFD Christmas Parade

The Town of Marietta and the Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department will again collaborate for the 34th annual Christmas. This year’s parade will serve as a comeback following the cancellation of the 2021 parade “due to the fact that the town would not be able to host the caliber parade that our patrons are used to,” organizers wrote in a statement.

This year’s parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will be immediately followed by food, entertainment, a raffle and an auction at the Marietta Community Building.

Twelve Days of Christmas Parade-St. Pauls

The St. Pauls Area Chamber of Commerce will round off the week’s scheduled parades with there’s beginning at 3 p.m. at the St. Pauls Presbyterian Church on Old Stage Road.

Heading this year’s parade will be Jerry and Karen Weindel, this year’s recipient of the 30th Dan McCormick award.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.