LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College’s plate sale in observance of the National Day of Giving gathered proceeds to be used for the construction of the Veterans’ Wall of Honor and the Military Affiliated Resource Center Scholarship.

By 12:17 p.m., according Donor and Major Gift Specialist Heather Seibles, the school was already halfway to the goal of $10,000. She also stated that the Right of Way group and Wirth-Taylor were matching every $1,000

“It will probably become an annual event,” Public Information Officer Cheryl Hemric said.

“Next year we’ll be doing it again,” Seibles concurred.

Caroline Waters of RCC said she appreciated the foundation for offering lunch, seated at a table with other member of the RCC staff.

“I’ve never had anything our culinary department prepared before that wasn’t delicious,” George S. Pate, also of RCC, commented at the lunch.

Seibles described the event as an inaugural telethon and elaborated on the details of the Veterans’ Wall of Honor. She said a flag would be created outside the Military Resource Center. She also said RCC would create a scholarship for students in the name of the veterans.

The meals were the work of the culinary students operating under the supervision of chef and Culinary Arts Instructor James Ingram, himself a veteran according to Assistant Vice President for Grants and the RCC Foundation Lisa Hunt.

Hunt explained the National Day of Giving was a time for giving to charities.

According to Hunt, Ingram was pleased when the idea was proposed. Previously, RCC in conjunction with Right of Way had held a Giving Tuesday even in honor of Trooper Kevin Conner, a graduate of RCC’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program.

For the event, Ingram’s culinary students prepared a grilled chicken wrap with cream cheese roasted garlic spread, a spring salad mix, and roasted peppers and onions.

“We tried to do something a little healthier,” Ingram said of the event.

For a side, house-made kettle chips were made with salt and pepper garnishing, and for dessert, strawberry banana pudding, all prepared in-house except the Nilla wafers.

“You can’t have banana pudding without Nilla wafers,” Chef Ingram said.

Copeland Jacobs can be reached via phone at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]