SHALOTTE — FOCUS Broadband is accepting applications through Feb. 28 for the 2023 Community Connections and Smart Connections Grant Programs.

FOCUS Broadband will award $40,000 in Community Connections grant funds to nonprofit organizations and $40,000 in Smart Connections funds will be given to educators in counties served by FOCUS Broadband.

Community Connections Grants are available for programs which provide emergency, disaster relief, arts, culture, civic, health or human services to FOCUS Broadband customers living in Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, Pender, or Robeson counties. Smart Connections Grants are also available for educators, preschool organizations, administrators, and other agencies which provide educational services in these same areas.

Applicants may request up to $2,500 in funds for qualifying programs.

Applications and details regarding eligibility rules and exclusions are available on FOCUS Broadband’s website at www.focusbroadband.com/giving-back.

Applications must be received by email to [email protected] or at any FOCUS Broadband office by 6 p.m. on Feb. 28th.

Victoria Bellamy, Public Relations Manager, can be reached via telephone at 910-755-1677 or via email at [email protected]