ROWLAND — The town of Rowland is looking to attract new, ambitious businesses like the Triple B Gang, which is itself considering future expansions, and where thirsty residents and travelers can buy a sweet tea for two cents more than an unsweet tea.

A.E. Barnwell of Triple B speculated the two cents had been added by the computer when factoring prices, after stating uncertainty as to why the price differed. The Triple B Gang hasn’t experienced severe supply chain issues from their supplier, US Foods, explained Barnwell.

We’ve been in business for three months now.” Barnwell said.

Town Clerk David Townsend explained people have expressed interest in bringing new businesses to the town but have been repelled by the absence of usable space. Crumbling buildings take up space where new businesses could be brought, something the town is working to change.

According to Barnwell their most popular product is their signature burger, the Bacon Bomb.

When asked about the possibility of expanding into the structure beside the restaurant’s current building, Barnwell said it was contingent on the condition of the building, and said it was possible.

Though Townsend would prefer to work with the disused buildings’ owners and repair the structures, if this fails, the town could turn to condemnation, though purchasing or tearing down buildings is expensive.

Townsend pointed to Connie and Mark Baker’s C and M Barbershop and the aforementioned Triple B Gang as good examples local success stories.