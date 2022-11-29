LUMBERTON — ‘Tis the season to enjoy holiday cookies, a hot cup of cocoa, shop for gifts and enjoy the lights, glitter and shine of a Christmas tree and decorations.

This year, local students can do all that and register for classes too during a one-stop shop at Robeson Community College’s first Community Christmas event on Dec. 8.

“New prospective, current and former students can register anytime from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Building 13 on Dec. 8 and receive assistance with the RCC application, filing the FAFSA, and completing the enrollment process,” said Patricia Locklear, the director of admissions at RCC.

Registration is open for winter, spring and summer. Winter Session begins Dec. 1. The Spring semester will begin on Jan. 9 and Summer courses will start May 23.

In addition to signing up for classes, there are many fun festivities planned for the day.

Students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members looking for the perfect gift won’t have to go far, as the college has a holiday craft fair planned for the day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We have several local vendors who will be set up in the Student Center,” Locklear said. “You might discover that hard-to-find present you just can’t find anywhere else, so come on out and shop till you drop.”

SGA will host a gingerbread house contest starting at noon. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m.

“I can’t wait to see what our students come up with,” Locklear said. “I’m sure the gingerbread houses are going to be amazing creations of art.”

At 5 p.m., Robeson Community College will hold its First Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in the courtyard located within Building 13. Everyone is invited to attend.

“We hope that this will help put our campus and our community in the holiday spirit,” Locklear said. “This is a special time of year, and we hope the community tree lighting ceremony will be a source of joy for everyone.”

Holiday cookies and hot cocoa will be available all day, while supplies last. All events will take place in Building 13, making it convenient to register, shop, and enjoy all the festivities in one location, in one day.

For anyone that cannot make it to RCC on Dec. 8, there will be 13 days of registration in December before the Christmas holiday break. Students can Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The college will close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 19 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 3. Registration will continue into the new year, but students are urged to plan ahead to get their best class schedule.

Registration is ongoing for continuing education courses and will take place in Building 18. New classes start throughout the semester. Anyone interested in learning how to obtain your high school diploma, learn English (ESL), or gain adult basic education skills, can visit Building 3 to discuss options with the Career and College Readiness staff. For a list of schedules and course offerings, visit www.robeson.edu.

Cheryl Hemric is the Public Information officer at Robeson Community College. She can be reached at [email protected]