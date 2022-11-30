LUMBERTON — A traffic fatality occurred last week on Highway 72 and Interstate 74.

On Nov. 22 at about 4:44 p.m. Trooper J.D. Jacobs responded to a vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and an SUV.

An on-scene investigation revealed the passenger vehicle was traveling south on NC 72. The SUV was traveling west on I-74.

According to information provided by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the driver of the passenger vehicle failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by the SUV in the westbound lane of travel. One person in the passenger vehicle was killed in the collision.

According to the Highway Patrol, alcohol did not appear to be a contributing factor.