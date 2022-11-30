LUMBERTON — On Monday Nov. 28 at 3:54 p.m. Lumberton Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2170 California Dr.

On arrival officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to UNC Health Southeastern for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Witnesses reported the suspect or suspects left the scene in a white SUV with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

