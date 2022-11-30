A total of 123 children will have presents this Christmas thanks to donations totaling $7,420 added to the Empty Stocking Fund.

The fund grew by $1,250 Wednesday, bringing us to the new total.

The largest gift of the day comes from Susan Whitt who donated $500 on behalf of Sam, Margi and Paul Foster. Please take a look at our tally list to see the other generous donations.

This year more than 880 families applied with the Robeson County Department of Social Service’s Empty Stocking Fund voucher program and a total of 2,064 children are eligible to be served.

This year’s goal is to raise at least $123,840 for the fund, enough for families to receive a $60 voucher per eligible child, up $10 from the typical voucher allotment. At the end of the donation period, vouchers will be given on a first-come, first-served basis until the fund is exhausted. Those vouchers can be redeemed at either the Roses store in Lumberton or the Roses Express in Fairmont.

The Empty Stocking Fund was established in the late 1970s to help children who might otherwise not have any presents to open on Christmas Day. Since 1996, the fund has raised about $1.8 million, enough to help about 36,000 children.

How to donate

There are three ways to make a donation; in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone or online.

Donations should be made at The Robesonian offices at 2175 Roberts Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Mailed donations should be addressed to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235. Donations can also be made online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.

If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, please provide that information and it will be included. The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The deadline to donate is Dec. 22. Donors will receive a cash receipt for the current tax year. All donations will go to the Robeson County Department of Social Services.

Previous total ………$6,170

9. Tina Bullard………………………$100

“The Wygster-May peace and happiness guide your holiday.”

10. Jody and Joni Thomas…………$100

11. Patty and David Bamsaur……..$250

12. Jerrie and Bonnie King………..$200

13. Susan Whitt…………………………$500

“In memory of Sam and Margie Foster and Paul Foster.”

14. Anonymous…………………………$100

“From Jesus Christ.”

New total …………………$7,420