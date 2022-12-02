Arnold, a 4-month-old lab mix puppy, is available for adoption at Robeson County Humane Society. He is super sweet, playful and friendly, getting along well with children and other animals. Arnold is a healthy pup and is up-to-date on vaccinations and is “ready to find his forever home. His adoption fee is $250 with an approved application. Call the Humane Society at 910-738-8282 or send an email to [email protected] for an adoption application or to schedule a visit to the Humane Society at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. An application can also be found at www.robesoncountyhumanesociety.org.