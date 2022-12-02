LUMBERTON — Five governing boards will meet next week throughout Robeson County.

Robeson County commissioners

On Monday, the Robeson County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room on the first floor of the Robeson County Administration Center, located at 550 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

During the meeting, commissioners Pauline Campbell, Faline Dial, David Edge and Lance Herndon will be sworn into office. The election of the board’s chair and vice chair will also be held during the meeting.

Pembroke

Later that evening, the Pembroke Town Council will meet in the meeting chambers at Town Hall, located at 100 Union Chapel Road. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

PSRC

The Finance and Construction committees of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County are scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Public Schools of Robeson County District Office, 100 Hargrave Street in Lumberton.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss HVAC Projects (ESSER II & III), Playgrounds Round One, the 2022-2023 budget and Parkton Elementary School improvements.

The meeting can be viewed live at https://youtu.be/0FhfyBQ_eaU.

Red Springs

The Red Springs Board of Commissioners is also scheduled to meet on Tuesday. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, at 217 S. Main St. in Red Springs. For more information, call Town Hall at 910-843-5241.

St. Pauls

On Thursday, the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room in Town Hall, located at 210 W. Blue St.