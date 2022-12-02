The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Williamson Road, Fairmont; Roscoes Road, Pembroke.

The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mount Zion Church Road, Red Springs; Singletary Church Road/7th Street Church Road, Pembroke; Old Lowery Road, Red Springs; Mount Tabor Road, Red Springs; McDonald Road, Fairmont; Valtlee Drive, Lumberton.

The following larcenies of a motor vehicle were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Velma Drive, Rowland; Centerville Church Road, Fairmont.