ST. PAULS — St. Pauls High School educator Sherice Alford is passionate about her career and the impact she makes each day on students in her classroom.

Alford teaches English Language Arts at the school and has about 24 years of teaching experience.

Her love for education and appreciation for educators came at a young age, she said.

“I became a teacher because I was blessed with remarkable teachers in my life,” Alford said.

“My teachers began with my family members and my great fortune continued in elementary school with Mrs. Alice Jones, and continued in junior high with Susan McLamb, and Michelle Lourcey in high school. My family and those three teachers made me love myself and learning,” she said.

Though she has both a passion and appreciation for her career, she also acknowledges the challenges that come along with being an educator.

“I love every part of teaching even the hard parts,” she said. “In teaching, you find out daily what you are made of.”

Alford’s students are her “absolute favorite part of teaching,” she said.

“They mean a great deal to me. They are all unique in their own right,” she said.

She shares both comical and inspirational moments with her students each day, the educator said.

Often, her students listen to her and “can recite to each other what I would say about a particular situation,” she said.

The most important part of teaching to Alford is her students’ growth.

“My overall goal is for them to leave me with a plan for their next journeys in life,” she said.

“And I want them to know that u-turns, detours, and roadblocks will come, but no matter what, I will be here to help them as best I can,” she added.

As her students grow, she gains inspiration and pride by watching 12th graders receive “acceptance letters to a variety of schools they thought they couldn’t get into” and watching athletes commit to playing sports at universities following graduation.

Although she spends her time educating her students, she also has learned a lesson or two as her classroom’s instructional leader, she said.

“There have been many lessons I have learned from being an educator,” she said. “You will be disappointed if you think everything will go the way you think or that you will be consistently appreciated for the work you do.”

“No matter what, keep your kids first and keep showing up and putting in the work for them,” she added.

Alford also shared advice for future educators.

“Teaching is not easy and each day you have to choose your ‘hard.’ Focus on your students,” she said.

“Make to-do lists daily for school and personal life. Use your planning period to plan and prepare. Speak to your colleagues as you pass in the hallways you never know what others are going through. Come to work to work!” she said.

Alford also shared words for members of the public including parents.

“Support your kids as teachers do,” she said. “We are with them for eight hours and it would be great to get your help and support prior to there being an issue. We want them to be successful as you do so let’s work together.”

When Alford is not teaching, the Eastover resident can be found spending time with her family members and friends or relaxing with a good book in hand. She also enjoys time spent shopping or making memories at concert events. Alford also finds joy in attending and working in her church.