LUMBERTON — Gas prices around Robeson County saw another substantial drop over the weekend, with some stations selling gas below the $3 mark.

It’s not been since January that the average price of gas was selling below $3 per gallon.

The average price of gas in Robeson County on Monday was $3.07 per gallon, $3.06 per gallon in Lumberton.

Robeson County, as well as the surrounding region continues to post some of the lowest prices in the state. And, at an average price of $3.12 per gallon, gas in North Carolina is among the cheapest in the nation.

Cheaper gas can be found in isolated areas around the Southeast, with prices below the $3 threshold becoming more common. Still the average price of a gallon of gas on Monday was U.S.: $3.35, thanks in large part to very high prices on the West Coast.

The average price of gas in California on Monday was $4.67 per gallon.

According to information from GasBuddy.com, which compiles data from more than 11 million individual price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country, gas prices have fallen for four weeks straight, declining 15.8 cents from a week ago.

“For the first time in 670 days, the national average price of gasoline has fallen below its year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Every state has again seen average gasoline prices drop in the last week, and it remains very possible the national average could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas.”

De Haan said that drivers have also seen a drop in diesel prices, which this week is expected to fall back under $5 per gallon, and could soon thereafter fall to their lowest level since March.

“However, despite all the good news about fuel prices, there may be some concerns coming as the price cap on Russian oil kicks in, De Haan said. “Retaliation is possible, and while OPEC+ upheld production cuts from last month, they could always cut more production. For now, however, we’ll likely see another week of declines at the pump in nearly all areas.”