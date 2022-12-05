Three $500 gifts were donated to the Empty Stocking Fund over the weekend adding to the previous $10,570 total.

With an additional $385 in gifts, the new total comes in at $12,455, enough to give more than 200 Robeson County youths a chance at a pleasant Christmas this year.

The larger gifts come from the Bethesda United Church Women and the Bethesda United Church Men’s Club. Franklin and Judith Stevenson also donated a whopping $500 gift.

We here at The Robesonian are also thankful for the gifts from Jean Noble, Inquirer’s Club, Brunson, and James and Ernestine Haskins. Please take a look at our tally list below to see their generous gifts and messages.

This year’s goal is to raise at least $123,840 for the fund, enough for families to receive a $60 voucher per eligible child, up $10 from the typical voucher allotment. At the end of the donation period, vouchers will be given on a first-come, first-served basis until the fund is exhausted. Those vouchers can be redeemed at either the Roses store in Lumberton or the Roses Express in Fairmont.

The Empty Stocking Fund was established in the late 1970s to help children who might otherwise not have any presents to open on Christmas Day. Since 1996, the fund has raised about $1.8 million, enough to help about 36,000 children.

How to donate

There are three ways to make a donation; in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone or online.

Donations should be made at The Robesonian offices at 2175 Roberts Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Mailed donations should be addressed to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235. Donations can also be made online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.

If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, please provide that information and it will be included. The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The deadline to donate is Dec. 22. Donors will receive a cash receipt for the current tax year. All donations will go to the Robeson County Department of Social Services.

Previous total ………$10,570

20. Jean Noble………………………………….$125

21. Franklin and Judith Stevenson……….$500

22. Inquirer’s Club……………………………$100

23. Brunson……………………………………….$60

“Without love, deeds, even the most brilliant, count as nothing.”

24. James and Ernestine Haskins……….. $100

25. Bethesda United Methodist Church Women……..$500

26. Bethesda United Methodist Church Men’s Club Account…….$500

New total …………………$12,455