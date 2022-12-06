LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s unemployment rate increased nearly a full percentage point from September to October, according to information released Thursday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

At 6.3 percent, the October unemployment rate increased from 5.5 percent in September. Year-over-year however, Robeson County improved slightly from October 2021’s 6.9% unemployment rate.

According to the Commerce Department, unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 99 of North Carolina’s 100 counties. Warren County, north of Raleigh on the West Virginia border, saw the only jobless rate decrease.

Edgecombe County, just east of Raleigh, had the highest unemployment rate at 7.5 percent while Orange County, just west of Durham, had the lowest at 3.1 percent, according to Commerce Department data.

Among Robeson County’s closest neighbors, Sampson and Scotland counties recorded the highest jobless numbers in October at 7.4% each. Columbus County, just south of Robeson County, posted the lowest jobless rate at 4.7%.

All 15 of the state’s metro areas saw rate increases, according to the Commerce Department. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 6.2 percent, while Asheville, Durham-Chapel Hill, and Raleigh each had the lowest at 3.3 percent.

Closest to Robeson County, the Fayetteville Metropolitan Statistical Area saw a jobless rate increase from 4.9% in September to 5.7% in October. That rate is still lower than October 2021 when the jobless rate stood at 6.1%.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates, according to a statement from the Commerce Department.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Dec. 16 when the state unemployment rate for November 2022 will be released.