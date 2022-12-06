LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Health Department will discontinue its weekly reports on the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths after next week, the department announced Monday.

The decision comes as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has cut back on the information available on its COVID-19 dashboard.

“Coupling this dearth in metrics with the knowledge that the vast majority of positive cases are unknown due to take-home testing being the norm, this results in a change in operation,” Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith said.

Instead of weekly reports, the department will post “germane information at appropriate times,” Smith said. When the pandemic began in March 2020, the department began releasing daily reports; these were later scaled back to three per week, then to weekly reports. The Robesonian has aggregated these reports as the basis for weekly local COVID-19 update stories throughout the pandemic.

“As COVID becomes the new norm, we recognize that only items with significant newsworthiness will catch the reader’s eye,” Smith said.

The decision comes as the number of new cases reported and confirmed in Robeson County nearly quadrupled last week; 167 new cases were reported from Nov. 29 through Monday, after 44 were reported from Nov. 22-28. This surge comes as cases resulting from gatherings during Thanksgiving become evident in the case count.

Local wastewater systems saw almost double the virus load compared to the previous week, Smith said. All other metrics, including emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, also increased in the last week.

Two virus-related deaths were reported in Robeson County from Nov. 29 through Monday after none were reported from Nov. 22-28 and three of the previous four seven-day reporting periods.

There have been 52,425 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 582 virus-related deaths in Robeson County over the course of the pandemic.

Despite the rise across various COVID-19 transmission metrics, Robeson County continues to be categorized as “green” on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s Virus Transmission Map, for low transmission, along with most of the rest of North Carolina.

The county has also now seen six deaths resulting from the seasonal flu, Smith said; there are “a high level of respiratory illenesses around,” Smith said, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the flu and COVID-19.

“It is still a good time to get vaccinated, which should help lessen the impact of flu and COVID,” Smith said.