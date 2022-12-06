LUMBERTON — Local electric utilities providers say they have no reason to believe there is any increased threat to their substations after the attack on substations in Moore County Saturday which left about 45,000 Duke Energy customers in that county without power, with many still in the dark as of late Tuesday.

The outage began about 7 p.m. Saturday after two substations were hit with gunfire. The investigation into who is responsible and why remains ongoing as of late Tuesday.

The affected area encompasses Moore County, which includes the cities of Southern Pines, Aberdeen and Pinehurst, and is about 50 miles northwest of Lumberton.

The attack had no known direct impact to Robeson County. While local authorities believe that the incident was likely isolated, precautions are still being taken to ensure the security of substations in its aftermath. This includes the City of Lumberton, which provides power to its residents.

“I’m hoping this is an isolated incident to that county, with someone reacting to a situation or something, and that it’s not going to be widespread,” Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne said. “We have put out to our police who are on patrol to increase surveillence on our substations, and if the need arises we will increase security.”

Electrical workers will also keep an open eye as well as they continue doing their jobs, Horne said.

Lumbee River Electric Membership Cooperation (LREMC), a Pembroke-based company which provides power to 62,000 customers in Robeson, Cumberland, Hoke and Scotland counties, was already in the process of increasing security at some of its substations, according to company spokesman David Spencer.

While security cameras pointed toward the substations have previously been in place, LREMC is adding some cameras pointing away from substations to face what’s coming towards it, Spencer said; the company began that process after a separate vandalism on Nov. 11 at substations owned by the Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative in Maysville.

Regarding contingencies in the event of a potential mass outage situation in the future, LREMC has liability infrastructure in place; if one substation goes down, power can be rerouted quickly to minimize the impact on customers, Spencer said.

“Broadly speaking, we have things in place so if a line goes out, we don’t have to rebuild, we already have some stuff where our system will reroute the power,” Spencer said. “For instance, if one substation goes down, we could backfeed to another one and keep all those residents on. We have some things in place that does that automatically, so there isn’t as much interruption to that service.”

The City of Lumberton has mutual aid agreements with governments in the affected area, Horne said, but none have requested help. While the number of affected customers may be similar to outages caused by natural disasters, this is a different situation as it is the substations themselves, not distribution, which is affected, Horne said; as a result, Duke Energy and local authorities in Moore County likely have all the necessary resources as they continue the process of restoring power.

As for when that restoration will come for those affected in Moore County, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that power should be restored by Thursday morning to the thousands of homes affected, which have now been without electricity for several days.

“I hope it’s earlier. I mean, people are really hurting,” Cooper told reporters in Raleigh.

Duke Energy said crews were making progress on restoring power to Moore County but the repairs won’t be complete until later in the week. Officials have said the damage requires sophisticated repairs and delivery of equipment from outside of the area.

Nearly 36,000 customers were without power in the county Tuesday, down from a peak of about 45,000, according to poweroutage.us.

The governor called for a thorough assessment of the state’s critical infrastructure Tuesday morning at a Council of State meeting — a collective body of elected officials comprising the executive branch. He said this will likely include discussions with federal regulators, lawmakers and utility companies about how to bolster security and prevent future attacks.

In the short-term, the state has sent generators to Moore County and is helping feed residents. Law enforcement in surrounding counties has been more vigilant about monitoring nearby substations since the attack, he said.

“This seemed to be too easy,” Cooper said after the meeting. “People knew what they were doing to disable the substation, and for that much damage to be caused — causing so much problem, economic loss, safety challenges to so many people for so long — I think we have to look at what we might need to do to harden that infrastructure.”

Mike Causey, the North Carolina insurance commissioner and state fire marshal, called the attack “a wakeup call to provide better security at our power substations.”

Echoing the governor’s remarks, Duke Energy said in a message to customers posted on its website that it is on track to restore power throughout the county by Thursday morning, in line with previous estimates.

“Our technicians continue to work in 24-hour shifts and remain on schedule to bring service back on by early Thursday,” the statement said.

Authorities have said the outages began shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night after one or more people breached the gates of the two substations and opened fire. Police have not released a motive or said what kind of firearm was used.

Many businesses around the county are closed at a normally busy time of year for tourism and holiday shopping. Schools are also closed and traffic lights are out around the area.