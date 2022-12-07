RED SPRINGS — “They aren’t doing active collections on the people who aren’t paying,” said Red Springs Finance Director Sharon McFarland of the county, which is charged with collecting the town’s taxes.

The last meeting of the Red Springs Board of Commissioners in 2022 was about money and water.

Daniel Leonard, a Certified Public Accountant from S. Preston Douglas & Associates described the town’s finances for the year. He said that everything looked good and congratulated the staff for the great job they did. He said he had no findings to report, which was good, and he believed this was due to continued diligence. According to him nothing had gone over budget. He explained the town had maintained compliance as new money came in, such as roughly around $13 million in federal and state money.

Speaking hypothetically to illustrate the financial situation, he said if Red Springs had no revenue they could survive for five months. He also said the town had their highest reserve in seven years, the cash positions were tracking up, and though the debt had jumped up in 2020-2021, the revenue bonds would be decreased by payments, and it would be desirable to see continued decrease.

Then the meeting turned to water and related topics. An $11 million water plant was discussed. Town Manager David Ashburn explained the depreciation payment plan, depreciation itself a point of discussion, by explaining it was like a car that lost value immediately after being driven off the lot, likewise the plant would be paid for over the four decades it is estimated to be in operation. Depreciation was explained as impacting financial statements but not the budget, and stated as spreading expenses over the years.

Tax collection was also covered. Red Springs was stated as having a 94% collection rate. In comparison, the state of North Carolina was said to have a 98% collection rate. The town’s Finance Director McFarland said that the county collecting Red Spring’s taxes was a problem and said she had met with a law firm about the issue of collecting past due taxes.

She said threats of selling someone’s house on the courthouse steps would probably make them more likely to pay. Ashburn added that anything sold on the courthouse steps would be jointly owned by the county and the town. Closing out the financial section the mayor said it was one of the best audits Red Springs had in quite some time.

Next Brandon Inscore of Withers Ravenele described the situation of the town’s water lines in an AIA presentation, including a copy of the asset management plan, used to summarize the current state of town assets and which among these assets is critical to maintain performance. Inscore spoke of long-term best funding strategies and displayed a digital map of the water system. He said the map had been difficult to create because the paper drawings of the water system had alignments that were off. He also described the proximity of pipes to critical assets. Another fruit of Withers Ravenele’s work is a GIS database map.

Inscore talked about the condition assessment, where the state of the town’s water infrastructure was described. He said the items were classified based on age, size and material, and rated based on their service life. He said 40% of valves were in poor condition and 32% of hydrants were in poor condition. Furthermore he said the material of the pipes was used to determine age. Ashburn said that water companies used to not put valves. Inscore said water systems posed difficulties unlike sewer systems because you can’t look into water systems as easily as you do sewer systems.

Inscore said there were potential issues from water line proximity to critical customers. He said 17% of the system is near critical infrastructure. He offered schools as the number one example, and also mentioned medical care and retirement facilities, and the unnerving possibility of pipes failing underneath pavement, and also said consequences could be political.

Inscore presented a 10-year capital improvement project spreadsheet, which he said he had worked through with the town staff and mayor. He said a lot of towns are not as fortunate as Red Springs to have money and positive momentum. Ashburn said the first lines to be replaced would be the two-inch lines because the lead soldering might lead to lead in the water and Church Street, where there had been two blowouts, was another priority. Mayor Henderson inquired at the expected lifespan of the new lines. Inscore said 70 years was the standard lifespan and mentioned hundred year-old pipes outperforming more recently installed AC pipe. He said although there was no health risk from asbestos concrete pipes they were exceedingly flimsy.

There was no public input during the public input section. The police chief introduced three new officers. He said this meant the police department was at full strength streetwise. Mayor Edward Henderson, stating he did not remember if he had done so previously, again introduced Antoine Marshall, the new town attorney. The consent agenda was adopted unanimously following a motion by Commissioner Neil Lea’Kes. Commissioner Caroline Sumpter announced trash would run on its normal schedule during the holidays. Commissioner Murray McKeithan gave praise to the town’s Parks and Recreation.

And near the meeting’s adjournment to closed session Ashburn said this had been the best audit Red Springs had received in around 30 years.

