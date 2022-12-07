LUMBERTON — The Lumberton City Council Wednesday voted to approve a conditional rezoning request for the construction of a Hwy 55 restaurant on two adjacent lots at North Roberts Avenue and North Walnut Street.

Council members heard a presentation from attorney Thomas Neville, representing applicant NLA Acquisitions LLC, and Stan Feglewski, who was representing property owner Community Real Estate Holdings Company, spoke in support, before council members voted to approve the request.

While no one spoke against the request in Wednesday’s meeting, several people spoke both for and against the proposal in November’s planning board meeting, when that board recommended that council members approve the request.

Councilman John Carroll, in whose precinct the property resides, made the motion to approve the request, doing so after heavily weighing both sides of the issue, he said.

“It was very difficult because I was getting pros from part of the community, and I was getting cons from the other part of the community,” Carroll told The Robesonian. “It’s been sitting there vacant for a long time, it’s been nothing but trouble for us … and it was going to continue.”

The general case of those against the restaurant is that it would potentially increase traffic in the nearby Highland Park community. A rezoning request for a car wash at the same location was withdrawn by the applicant in March after the city’s Planning Board recommended Council decline the request.

“I know there’s a couple of houses on Elmhurst that will probably get some excess traffic, but we’ll deal with that as it comes,” Carroll said. “If we need to address some traffic issues, we’ll work on that, but we need to allow progress in Lumberton.”

In context to other eateries, Hwy 55 restaurants are considered a comparatively low-traffic generator, Neville said.

The vote to approve was a 6-0 tally; Councilwoman Karen Higley was not present, while Councilman Leroy Rising recused himself due to a conflict of interest. The conditional rezoning states that the property can only be used as a restuarant, eliminating other potential future uses without further Council action.

“It was a very difficult decision, but I think the people that reached out to me with wishes for the restaurant, versus the folks that did not want it, outweighed considerably, and of course with the planning board recommendation, I just felt like it was the best move,” Carroll said. “But it was not easy; I’ve been studying and working on it ever since it came to us two months ago. It’s not something I took lightly.”

The property was most recently used as a health-care facility, but has sat vacant for a few years and has been on the market for about a year and a half. There has been no interest for anyone to acquire the property for residential use or for office space, Feglewski said.

Since the property has been vacant, there have been numerous break-ins at the existing structure, and it has frequently been utilized by vagrants and homeless individuals, according to both Neville and Feglewski.

“The current use, and it remaining the same, is not in anyone’s best interests,” Neville said.

Neville stated he understands some of the concerns previously raised by community residents, and said “there is a need for a buffer to a residential area.” That buffer would exist, however, with Jerry Giles Park residing across Walnut Street to the east, an insurance business to the west on Roberts Avenue, and four empty lots to the north which are bordering Meadow Branch and are not expected to be developed.

Hwy 55 is a dine-in, service-only eatery; its proposed hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. While the surrounding area includes several fast-food establishments, including Sonic, Hardees and Bojangle’s across the street on Roberts Avenue, Hwy 55 would provide a “quality dining” option in that part of the city which doesn’t currently exist, Neville said.

“That’s a great floor plan that they have, that I think will enhance our city and even that community,” Carroll said. “A lot of folks in the community said we’d love to come to the park and enjoy a hamburger or a milkshake while we’re having a picnic in the park, or we’d love to bicycle in instead of having to get in the car and drive.”

Hwy 55 currently has a location on Kahn Drive, in the Center Stage shopping center near Shoe Show and Big Lots, but is not expected to maintain that location once the new restaurant is built.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]