LUMBERTON — Since we last reported two more donors reached deep into their pockets this week to give toward the Empty Stocking Fund.

One came from Chris Stephenson, who donated a generous $100 to the fund in memory of Gilbert and Bert Stephenson. The other gift, $120, came from an anonymous donor. Whoever you are, thank you!

So far more than 30 donors have graciously given to the Empty Stocking Fund since the drive began this year. With the new donations, the fund has grown to $13,745, enough to serve nearly 230 children this Christmas.

This year’s goal is to raise at least $123,840 for the fund, enough for families to receive a $60 voucher per eligible child, up $10 from the typical voucher allotment. At the end of the donation period, vouchers will be given on a first-come, first-served basis until the fund is exhausted. Those vouchers can be redeemed at either the Roses store in Lumberton or the Roses Express in Fairmont.

The Empty Stocking Fund was established in the late 1970s to help children who might otherwise not have any presents to open on Christmas Day. Since 1996, the fund has raised about $1.8 million, enough to help about 36,000 children.

How to donate

There are three ways to make a donation; in person, through the mail or by credit card over the phone or online.

Donations should be made at The Robesonian offices at 2175 Roberts Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Mailed donations should be addressed to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235. Donations can also be made online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.

If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, please provide that information and it will be included. The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

The deadline to donate is Dec. 22. Donors will receive a cash receipt for the current tax year. All donations will go to the Robeson County Department of Social Services.

Previous total ………………$13,525

31. Anominous…………………….. $120

32. Chris Stephenson…………….$100

“In memory of Gilbert and Bert Stephenson.”

New total ………………………$13,745