Lumberton City Council honored city employees for their retirement during Wednesday’s meeting at City Hall. Pictured, from left, are tax collector Sharon Oxendine, executive secretary Dera Bledsoe, police lieutenant John Lynch, police captain James Atkinson, risk manager Julia Bullock, with Mayor Bruce Davis.

Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis, center, and Councilman John Cantey, right, present the Pride in Lumberton Award to Lumberton Junior High School football coaches Daniel Humphrey, second from right, and Quentin Gore, second from right, alongside LJHS Principal Jamane Watson, left.

LUMBERTON — After the chance to celebrate the achievements of the Lumberton Junior High football team was cut short by a shooting outside the stadium at the Robeson County middle school championship game three weeks ago, Lumberton City Council recognized the team during its regular monthly meeting Wednesday at City Hall.

Council presented the Pride in Lumberton Award to coaches Quentin Gore and Daniel Humphrey and gave each individual player a certificate commemorating their participation on the team, which won a regular-season conference championship and finished second in the county playoffs, finishing 7-2 on the season.

“The accomplishments that they’ve come through, from a season last year to 2-4 to a season this year of 7-2, goes to a great testament of the training that they’re getting, to the parents, and it goes to the students,” Councilman John Cantey said. “What they’re here for today is, unfortunately on that night they could not actually celebrate they way that they should be celebrated, due to an act of violence, a senseless shooting that took place at the school on that night. We here at the city, the mayor and city council, would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation, and say Lumberton is not indicative of that act of violence.”

The certificates given to each player read: “In recognition of your outstanding participation, efforts, acheivement and sportsmanship at Lumberton Junior High.”

Cantey also encouraged the council to give Community Revitalization Funds to help the team in purchasing much-needed equipment. Cantey, the other six Council members present, and Mayor Bruce Davis each gave $250 in CRF to the team, totaling $2,000.

Robeson County Commissioner Wixie Stephens, who was present at the meeting, stated that $2,600 was allocated by the Board of Commissioners in a recent meeting, and said she would add $1,000 to that total.

Cantey said at the end of the meeting that his company, Jan-Pro, will hold a pizza party for the team at a time to be determined in the near future.

Council also approved a conditional rezoning request for the construction of a Hwy 55 restaurant at the intersection of North Roberts Avenue and North Walnut Street in the Highland Park community. For more details, see the full story here.

In other business, Council:

— Approved a $17,000 local match for airport grant funding for a new fuel farm.

— Approved a $63,215 purchase of five pulsator blowers at the city’s water plant and a $30,824 purchase of four samplers for lab and waste water. Both purchases will be paid for by savings from other under-budget projects and reallocated funds from postponed projects.

— Approved a $74,654 purchase of a self-containing breathing apparatus (SCBA) fill system and an SCBA fragmentation cabinet for the Lumberton Fire Department; $80,000 was budgeted for these items.

— Appointed Angela Jones to the city’s Planning Board to represent Precinct 2, replacing Frank Clawson, who resigned.

— Approved for low bidder River City Construction to begin the relocation of the electrical distribution circuit relating to the bridge reconstructions over the Lumber River on Second and Fifth streets.

— Approved grant administration of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Assessment Grant, which will allow for an environmental assessement to be performed at potential brownfield sites in the city.

— Recognized seven city employees for their retirement: police captain James Atkinson; police lieutenant John Lynch; corporal detective Deana Locklear; maintenance worker Bonita Fletcher; risk manager Julia Bullock; executive secretary Dera Bledsoe; and tax collector Sharon Oxendine.

Council also approved the following allocations of CRF funds:

— $1,150 for the children of the Department of Social Services on behalf of deceased pastor Ron Barnes.

— $1,150 for the Senior Citizens Sharing and Caring event sponsored by Rep. Charles Graham.

— $700 for the Borderbelt AIDS Resources Training (BART) fundraiser for Christmas.

— $600 for the Lumberton Police Association’s Christmas breakfast.

— $96.30 for the Mayfair Luminary Event.

