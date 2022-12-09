RALEIGH — The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program will soon be accepting grant applications to fund programs aimed at preventing traffic deaths and injuries on North Carolina roads.

Applications will be accepted from Jan. 1-31.

Grants are open to non-profit organizations, local and state law enforcement, hospitals, state agencies and other groups proposing data-driven measures that advance traffic safety.

Grants awarded will be for the 2024 federal fiscal year from Oct. 1, 2023-Sept. 30, 2024.

In previous years, approximately 120 grants between $20,000 and $1 million have been awarded for projects that focus on areas such asreducing impaired driving; encouraging seat belt use; reducing speed-related fatalities; promoting pedestrian and bicycle safety; advancing motorcycle safety; and promoting child passenger safety seats.

A list of the federal fiscal year 2023 grants is available online. Organizations interested in applying for an NCGHSP grant can learn more about the application process online via the Connect NCDOT Website. Interested applicants may also call 919-814-3650 with questions.

