The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Harmony Lane, Rowland; Odum Road, Lumberton.
The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Highway 711, Pembroke; Chicken Road, Lumberton.
The following larcenies of a motor vehicle were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Croom Road, Maxton; Oxford Circle Road, Maxton.
The following incidents of discharging a firearm into occupied property were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Auston Road, Rowland; Jonesville Road, Fairmont.
An incident of assault by strangulation at Moss Neck Road, Pembroke was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
An incident of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at Interstate 95, Parkton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department.