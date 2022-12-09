The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Harmony Lane, Rowland; Odum Road, Lumberton.

The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Highway 711, Pembroke; Chicken Road, Lumberton.

The following larcenies of a motor vehicle were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Croom Road, Maxton; Oxford Circle Road, Maxton.

The following incidents of discharging a firearm into occupied property were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Auston Road, Rowland; Jonesville Road, Fairmont.

An incident of assault by strangulation at Moss Neck Road, Pembroke was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at Interstate 95, Parkton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department.