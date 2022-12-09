Officers with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Police and Public Safety department load up care packages that they will distribute to students stuck on campus during the Christmas holiday.

PEMBROKE — When the fall semester at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke comes to a close, the majority of students living on campus migrate back to their homes throughout the country for the holiday break.

But some stick around.

“We’ll probably have about 150 (students),” said Sgt. Stephen Brooks, of UNCP’s Police and Public Safety department. “Most of our buildings are still secure but still we got a lot of them staying on campus.”

About five years ago, to make students feel more thought of during the holiday season, the department began handing out care packages and that tradition will continue this year.

On Friday, the UNCP Public Safety loaded up about 100 care packages assembled by members of the Burnt Swamp Baptist Association’s Women’s Missionary Union to be distributed to those students.

The care packages, transported back to the department’s headquarters, included a variety of snacks, candy, socks and gloves, all of which will be given out to students identified as still being present on campus over the next few weeks.

“We reach out to them and see if they need anything and pretty much just hand it (the packages) to them … We still have two police officers on campus at all times and we can sort of see and reach out to the students,” Brooks said.

“They’re usually very, very surprised.”

Brooks said the act is just the department’s way of giving back to the students who give to them.

“It’s our job. It’s the reason we got the job —it’s because of the students… cause they help us. They give us employment,” Brooks said.

Although the department has been distributing the care packages for five years, three years ago they sought the help of the Burnt Swamp Baptist Association, an organization made up of 71 churches throughout the region.

For the Association, giving to the students is a ministry.

“We’re people of faith and we believe that’s just what the Bible teaches us to do, what the Lord would have us do. It’s a part of who we are,” said Steve Strickland, the Association’s Missions director. “That’s our main focus, doing missions whether it’s in our backyard or internationally, it’s what we do.”

Strickland said the packages would not be possible without the help of the Women’s Missionary Union who volunteered hours to assemble the packages.

“They are very special cause they just do it out of the love of their own heart. They take their time with the shopping and then coming together to put it together,” he said.

One of the members, Vanessa Jacobs, said she enjoys “just making sure the students have something if they’re left here and don’t get to go home for Christmas.”

“It’s hard to see a child not get to go home for Christmas so we’re just showing a little love to them,” Hagans said.