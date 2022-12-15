RALEIGH — A recall has been issued for any shell and shucked oysters harvested in the southeastern Galveston Bay known as TX1 between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7.

North Carolina restaurants and stores may be impacted by this recall, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced.

The NCDHHS Division of Public Health has been made aware of gastrointestinal illness in people in North Carolina who reported eating oysters associated with this recall. There have been numerous cases nationwide. NCDHHS and the NC Department of Environmental Quality have been working in partnership with local health departments to ensure food establishments are aware of the recall, the recalled product is discarded and any illness complaints are reported.

Consumers who purchased Texas oysters since Nov. 17 should check the packaging to see if they were harvested in the TX1 area. If the oysters were unpackaged, they should contact the seller to find the source. Restaurants should contact their distributor for information on the source of their oysters. Any oysters from TX1 should be discarded.

Consuming raw, lightly cooked or undercooked oysters can have risk of illness. Some viruses that can be found in oysters may even survive the cooking process. Pregnant women, elderly people and people with compromised immune systems are at greater risks.

Anyone currently experiencing an oyster-related illness such as fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, chills and headache should seek medical attention. To report an oyster-related illness please contact the local health department.

Contact the NCDHHS at via email at [email protected] or via phone at 919-855-4840.