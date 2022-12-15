LUMBERTON — The Kiwanis Club’s annual grant presentation took place Dec. 14 at the Pinecrest Country Club.
At the event 20 local organizations involved with helping local children were presented with portions of the $20,000 raised by Kiwanis through their annual fundraisers, the golf tournament and the pancake festival.
“The mission of our organization is to serve the children of the community,” said Kiwanis president Owen Thomas.
Before the presentation The Robesonian asked Donna Hall of the Exploration Station how much money her organization would be receiving. She said she didn’t know.
“It’s usually pretty good, though,” said Hall.
The presentation began with Thomas ringing a bell.
“Great to have a full room this afternoon,” Thomas said.
Each representative who accepted the presentation on behalf of their organization was spoke briefly.
“The money we receive goes to our backpack program,” said the Community In Schools representative, explaining the program was to feed the children of Robeson County.
Lumber River Soccer’s representative said their donation would go towards purchasing uniforms, equipment, and covering other expenses.
After accepting their presentation from Kiwanis the UNC Health representatives said the money would help them help the kids by providing books, brochures and some toys.
These organizations received money from Kiwanis at the event:
- UNC Health Southeastern
- Southeastern Hospice
- LYBA
- RC Partnership for Children
- Coastal Southeastern United Care
- NCDPS/Juvenile Justice
- RCCCC
- Suds of Love
- First Baptist Church
- Colors of Life
- Lumber River Soccer Association
- RC Arts Council
- Lumberton Christian Care Center
- Highlander Academy
- Carolina Civic Center
- Southeastern Carolina Housing
- NC Pride Wrestling Club
