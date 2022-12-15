LUMBERTON — The Kiwanis Club’s annual grant presentation took place Dec. 14 at the Pinecrest Country Club.

At the event 20 local organizations involved with helping local children were presented with portions of the $20,000 raised by Kiwanis through their annual fundraisers, the golf tournament and the pancake festival.

“The mission of our organization is to serve the children of the community,” said Kiwanis president Owen Thomas.

Before the presentation The Robesonian asked Donna Hall of the Exploration Station how much money her organization would be receiving. She said she didn’t know.

“It’s usually pretty good, though,” said Hall.

The presentation began with Thomas ringing a bell.

“Great to have a full room this afternoon,” Thomas said.

Each representative who accepted the presentation on behalf of their organization was spoke briefly.

“The money we receive goes to our backpack program,” said the Community In Schools representative, explaining the program was to feed the children of Robeson County.

Lumber River Soccer’s representative said their donation would go towards purchasing uniforms, equipment, and covering other expenses.

After accepting their presentation from Kiwanis the UNC Health representatives said the money would help them help the kids by providing books, brochures and some toys.

These organizations received money from Kiwanis at the event:

UNC Health Southeastern

Southeastern Hospice

LYBA

RC Partnership for Children

Coastal Southeastern United Care

NCDPS/Juvenile Justice

RCCCC

Suds of Love

First Baptist Church

Colors of Life

Lumber River Soccer Association

RC Arts Council

Lumberton Christian Care Center

Highlander Academy

Carolina Civic Center

Southeastern Carolina Housing

NC Pride Wrestling Club

