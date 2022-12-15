LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College reported that its Fall 2022 Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy has achieved a 100% first-time pass rate on the BLET State Exam.

“This is a great accomplishment for our BLET program,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “We are so proud of our BLET cadets and the faculty who teach in the program.”

The cadets who passed the exam were a part of the day academy which started in August. The 11 students enrolled in the program graduated this week and are ready to begin careers in law enforcement.

“Graduates I am extremely proud of your accomplishments, and I congratulate each one of you on your achievements,” Singler stated during the graduation ceremony. “I am looking forward to your continued development and contribution of your talents.”

“It is your tenacity, it is your strength, and it is your persistence that brought you here and for that congratulations,” Singler said.

“This is not the end of your journey, but the beginning,” stated NC Representative Jarrod Lowery, the guest speaker of the ceremony.

“Stay focused. Stay disciplined,” Lowery said. “In the law enforcement community, you have an awesome opportunity to do something good.”

The BLET program is led by Rudy Locklear, the director, and Johnny Coleman, the Academy Coordinator.

“This is the first class that I have had, as the director, that all of our graduates that went to the state exam passed all six blocks” Locklear stated as the audience gave a round of applause during graduation.

“This class was the best class in terms of discipline, academics,” Locklear said.

The Fall 2022 graduates are as follows:

David Cummings

Corey Evans

Geno Kerns

Reymil Lendof

Mason Locklear

Millard Locklear

Patrick Reed

Carlie Sanderson

John Sousa

Henry Stedman

Tony Tyndal

The next BLET academy begins January 9. For more information on the BLET program at Robeson Community College, please contact Rudy Locklear at 910-272-3480 or [email protected] or visit the website at www.robeson.edu/blet.

Cheryl Hemric is the Public Information officer at Robeson Community College. She can be reached at 910-272-3241 or via email at [email protected]