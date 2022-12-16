ROWLAND — “It’s a little crowded tonight so bear with us,” said Mayor Robert McDougald to the packed house at Tuesday’s Rowland Board of Commissioners meeting.

The last Rowland Board of Commissioners meeting was almost a ceremony bidding farewell to the current year and welcoming the upcoming one. Town Clerk David Townsend was not present, and a call to the town’s government offices after the meeting revealed it was due to illness, and his role was assumed by the town’s finance officer.

The mayor presented Josie Lee Johnson with a resolution celebrating her status as a distinguished resident. He said Johnson has been a part of the Rowland community for over 90 years.

“Miss Josie really exemplifies the meaning of ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ because she has had a hand, directly and indirectly, in raising the majority of the people in Rowland,” McDougald said.

He recognized her status as a caring and loving member of the community who will always go out of her way to help others and has always made herself available when called upon.

“She remains very active in the community and still takes a whole community approach to our youth,” McDougald read from the resolution. “If she witnesses a child disrespecting or misbehaving in the streets or elsewhere, she will definitively let them know.”

Johnson was presented with a second honor by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners who stated even at the age of 92 she was still doing yard work, something also mentioned by the town government’s resolution.

McDougald closed by thanking Johnson for her service to the community and stating she was loved and the town’s living treasure.

Another resolution was presented to honor the South Robeson Volleyball Team and their coach Breana Park. The mayor recognized the Rowland Intermediate School Volleyball Team, the Lady Mustangs, for their 14-1 record during the 2022-23 season, and especially their victory in the Robeson County Volleyball Championship.

“A few of the main stand-out athletes are Layla Hunt, Alyssa Lambert, Mary Cummings, and Dereanna Sinclair,” McDougald said.

He also thanked the coaches, volunteers and families who helped the team win their victories with encouragement and transportation to and from their games.

“Also, as you young ladies move forward to the next chapter in your lives, we want each of you to know that the Town of Rowland supports you now and in your future endeavors,” McDougald said. “No matter how far from home your journeys take you this will always be your home.”

“I know a lot of people have been asking about the status of our renovated depot,” McDougald said.

The mayor said the historic train depot was a beautiful location perfect for special events which he expected to see finished in late January or early February next year and costs $500 to rent.

Commissioner Betty Boyd said her house had bullet holes because it was in the middle of a shooting.

No residents spoke at the beginning of the meeting when asked if there were any public comments. Some did at the end of the meeting. Prompted by a town resident Mayor McDougald explained a few of the town’s future plans. He said the town would refurbish the baseball field, including new lighting for the baseball diamond, and replace the walking trail around the park.

In the long term, according to McDougald, the town’s goals of renovating abandoned and derelict buildings remain. He said that though many of the buildings were behind on taxes the town aimed to address the health hazards first.

After the meeting, Lieutenant Steven Collins with the Rowland Police Department was asked if he was having issues with vacant jobs.

“We’re actually good,” Collins answered. “We have seven slots, we filled six.”

“Robeson and Lumberton are crushed. They’ve got 30 vacancies,” he said about each law enforcement agency.

Additionally, Walter Hodge’s appointment to the ABC board was approved with Commissioner Jean Love making the motion and Commissioner Paul Hunts seconding, and no old business was discussed, apparently, because there had been no workshop meetings in the previous month.