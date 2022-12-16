THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY

100 Years Ago: LUMBERTON — Sites Selected for 3 School Buildings; Location of Long Branch, Thomas Consolidated and Pembroke Indian School Buildings Determined by County Board of Education. The county board of education Friday selected a site about 400 yards north of the Indian Normal school building, on the Pembroake-Red Springs road, for the new Indian grammar school building to be erected at an early date. Bonds have been voted for erecting the building, which will cost around $15,000. Source: Dec. 11, 1922, Robesonian.

50 Years Ago: Dean of Instruction, George Howard, has announced that twelve of the graduates of the 1972 class of the Practical Nursing Education Program al Robeson Technical Institute have passed the North Carolina State Board of Nursing examination which was given in September. By passing this examination, the graduate receives a license which allows her to practice her profession in North Carolina and various other states. Source: Dec. 15, 1972, Robesonian.

Eight Years Ago: ST. PAULS — Maggie Devane wakes up every day around 8 a.m., cooks breakfast and does little, odd jobs around the house if she’s up to it. Not bad for a woman who just turned 109. “I feel like I’ve always felt good,” said Devane, who celebrated her 109th birthday on Nov. 17. “I move a little slower but that’s the only difference.” Source: Dec. 14, 2014, Robesonian. Born in 1905 in nearby Rex, the St. Pauls resident is the daughter of a slave who was also a Civil War veteran, has lived for 91 years at her current home on Martin Luther King Street, and has the memories to match her age — having lived through the Great Depression, both World Wars, the Civil Rights movement, and 19 U.S. presidents, including seeing a black, like her, elected to the White House. EDITOR’S NOTE: Mrs. Devane died at age 111, on Sept. 12, 2017.

One Year Ago: LUMBERTON — “I know he is smiling down from heaven to see this beautiful facility and the revitalization.” Those were the words used Wednesday at the grand opening of the Robeson County Administration Center by Lyl MacLean Clinard, referring to her father, the late Hector MacLean. Source: Dec. 11, 2021 Robesonian.

THIS WEEK IN NORTH CAROLINA HISTORY

MECKLENBURG COUNTY — On Dec. 8, 1840, Sydenham Benoni Alexander, Confederate officer, legislator and agriculturalist, was born in Mecklenburg County. Though Alexander graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1860, the Civil War intervened before he could begin his professional life. He enlisted in the First North Carolina Volunteers in April 1861, saw action and was promoted through the ranks to captain before he joined the staff of General Robert Hoke as an inspector-general.

After the war, Alexander became a successful farmer. He was appointed the master of the Grange in North Carolina in 1877. Two years later he was elected as a Democrat to the state Senate, where he would go on to serve several terms.

As his involvement in state politics deepened, Alexander was fundamental in the formation of the college that would become North Carolina State University. He was appointed commissioner of the state board of agriculture, as well as president of the North Carolina State Fair and the North Carolina Railroad. That same year he became first president of the North Carolina Farmers’ Alliance.

Alexander was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for two successive terms. In 1901, he returned to the North Carolina Senate where he aided in the appropriation of $200,000 for public schools. Source: North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

THIS WEEK IN U.S. AND WORLD HISTORY

KITTY HAWK — On Dec. 17, 1903, Wilbur and Orville Wright of Dayton, Ohio, conducted the first successful manned powered-airplane flights near Kitty Hawk, using their experimental craft, the Wright Flyer. Source: Associated Press.

WASHINTON, D.C. — On Dec. 18, 2019, the U.S. House impeached President Donald Trump on two charges, sending his case to the Senate for trial; the articles of impeachment accused him of abusing the power of the presidency to investigate rival Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election and then obstructing Congress’ investigation. (It was the first of two Trump impeachment trials that would end in acquittal by the Senate.)

WASHINTON, D.C. — On Dec. 19, 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached by the Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction of justice. (Clinton was subsequently acquitted by the Senate.)

The History Column is compiled by Executive Editor David Kennard.