LUMBERTON — According to an article on the Robeson County History Museum’s website written by museum volunteer Scott Bigelow, the museum discovered a booklet of Lumberton ordinances from 1905.

“No person shall habitually wander around the streets or in any place in the town of Lumberton not engaged in any lawful occupation,” reads the century-old ordinance, “Any person violating the provisions of this section shall upon conviction be fined $10.”

Written during the Theodore Roosevelt presidency, the antique town ordinance booklet features oblique euphemisms, speed limits for steam-powered cars, penalties for spitting and wandering around, fines for making loud or boisterous noises, and draconian dog regulations, under which unmuzzled dogs were in danger of becoming unliving dogs.

“Any dog owned or kept within the corporate limits of said town not muzzled as above shall be declared a nuisance and shall be killed,” reads the dog ordinance, “…all police officers of the town of Lumberton are hereby authorized and empowered to kill any and all such stray dogs within said town.”

Certain types of dogs, such as bulldogs and bull terriers, were singled out for harsh enforcement.

“It shall be unlawful for any bull-dog… to be allowed loose on the streets and highways of the town of Lumberton and any owner so allowing shall, upon conviction, be fined $25.00,” reads the section on bulldogs, “and any policeman or constable of the town of Lumberton finding such dog… is hereby empowered and instructed to kill such dog.”

The litter problem took a different form in 1905.

“All stores, shops, restaurants, places where goods are sold or business places of any sort must have a proper box or receptacle in which shall be deposited all waste, old paper, sweepings, dust or trash,” reads the ordinance booklet, and those violating the rule by dumping their trash into streets or sidewalks would be fined $50.

Spitting was punishable with a $1.00 fine.

“It shall be unlawful for any person to expectorate upon any sidewalk, paved walk, public porch, or steps in the town of Lumberton,” reads Section 23 of Chapter 8, “and anyone violating this ordinance shall be fined $1.00 for each offense.”

“No person shall make loud and boisterous noises,” stated the booklet on noise, “nor yell and scream unnecessarily within the corporate limits of the town and any person violating this section shall upon conviction be fined $25.00.”

The most recognizable section of the booklet to modern readers might be the section on traffic regulations, though it’s not entirely relatable, as all the traffic ordinances are applied to “steam, electric, and gasoline propelled vehicles.”

Not unexpectedly, vehicles must drive on the right side of the road and not drive faster than 10 miles per hour, and unexpectedly, will be fined for not sounding their horn or whistle when approaching a street crossing or intersection.

“That the said board of censors shall have the power to enter for the purpose as aforesaid without charge at any time, all places of amusement,” begins the third section of the unsettlingly titled and unnumbered chapter Censors for Public Amusements, whether exhibitions are being carried on or not, to inspect and view all places of amusement or exhibitions given therein, and prohibit such as in their judgement are immoral or against the public interest.”

The board of censors, according to the booklet, was established for purpose of regulating and controlling public places of amusement in the town of Lumberton. The board was allowed to prohibit exhibitions or handouts advertising exhibitions they deemed immoral, obscene, indecent, or against the public interest.

Chapter 10, devoted to General Ordinance, comes down hard on “bawdy houses” in its opening section.

“No person, firm, or corporation shall keep or maintain any house of ill fame,” the first section reads, “generally known as a bawdy-house within the corporate limits of the town or within one-half mile thereof and any person, firm, or corporation violating the provisions of this section shall upon conviction be fined $50 and each day’s maintenance shall constitute a separate offense.”