Robert Locklear, who is retiring from his role as assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability for the Public Schools of Robeson County, speaks before a crowd of colleagues during a retirement luncheon held in his honor.

PEMBROKE — As another school semester came to a close this week, past and present staff with the Public Schools of Robeson County took time to honor a colleague who has devoted more than two decades to the school district.

Joined by close friends and family, the school district said farewell Thursday to Robert Locklear during a surprise retirement celebration held at the Shinin Stars Academy gymnasium in Pembroke. Locklear is retiring from his role as the assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability effective Jan. 1. Taking his place is, Wendy Dorsey-Carr, who currently serves as the executive director of Transformation at the PSRC.

During the event, attendees shared memories of the years working with Locklear, thanked him for his service in the military and the school system and wished him well on his next endeavors. Locklear was also presented with plaques and gifts to commemorate his years of achievements.

“Dr. Locklear, thank you for being a pioneer to not only our principals but for enduring the process of continuing and furthering your education,” said PSRC’s Jonathan Blue, who served as the master of ceremony for the event. “There’s something to be said about having a dream and following through with that dream.”

Locklear’s career at the school district spans 25 years, first starting as an elementary teacher at Green Grove Elementary School in 2001 but before that he chose to serve his country.

From the Navy to the classroom

As an administrative officer in the United States Navy for more than 10 years, Locklear served in a variety of high-level positions that taught him leadership and organizational skills, teamwork, attention to detail, working with a diverse population, and being mission and vision-oriented.

During active duty he provided administrative assistance to the superintendent, of Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, the chief of Naval Personnel, and the commander of Naval Military Personnel Command in Washington, D.C., where he maintained logistic aspects related to Congressional Delegations, Foreign Ministries and Attaches, Fleet Commanders and Chief of Naval Operations.

During his seven years with the Naval Reserves, Locklear had the opportunity to return to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke to complete his Elementary Education degree because he knew he had to “give back to the county that provided him with a very rich and career ready education.”

After completing his degree, Locklear was able to enter the classroom and make a difference in the lives of many bright and talented students which led him to where he is today; always putting students first.

Following a four-year stint at Green Grove, Locklear was promoted to assistant principal at Pembroke Elementary School, 2001-2004. From 2004 to 2016, he served as principal at Southside-Ashpole, Magnolia and St. Pauls elementary schools before making the move to PSRC central office as the assistant superintendent of Federal Programs and Student and Intervention Support Services in 2017. That same year he entered his current role.

Locklear said the time spent with the Public Schools of Robeson County has been the most rewarding and fulfilling career one could ever imagine. From a classroom teacher to assistant superintendent, he thoroughly enjoyed serving and supporting teachers, instructional support staff, principals, assistant principals, parents, students, and most of all, collaborating with communities and stakeholders to increase academic achievement for all students. When all stakeholders work together, so much can be accomplished.

The accomplishments throughout his career happened because he “always put staff and students above himself.” But if Locklear had to commit to one accomplishment that stood out among others, it would have to be when he was awarded and recognized as the 2022 North Carolina Distinguished Educator.

“NCASCD is pleased to honor Dr. Robert D. Locklear with the Distinguished Educator Award. This annual award recognizes an educator for their accomplishments as a career educator. Dr. Locklear’s leadership, dedication, insistence on providing equity and opportunity to the students of North Carolina set him apart. We congratulate him on a career of excellence!” said Lillie Cox, NCASD executive director.

“As an educator for over twenty-five years, receiving this award reminded him of how important it is to allow everyone to have a stake in the education of students,” Locklear said in a statement. “All stakeholders must work together to build a common vision, mission, core values, and goals that address the needs of all students.”

“Dr. Locklear has been a leader in a school district that has been impacted by two devastating hurricanes and is continuing to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, but his mission of putting students first remains steadfast. In closing, Dr. Locklear epitomizes every characteristic of this award in his daily work and the Public Schools of Robeson County continue to flourish because of his leadership,” Cox added.

In January 2023, Locklear will begin his new career with myFutureNC. myFutureNC is a statewide nonprofit organization that promotes a shared vision for an education-through-workforce continuum across North Carolina (from early childhood through adulthood) and aligns and coordinates local, regional, and state actions that will dramatically increase the attainment of valuable credentials and postsecondary degrees.

Locklear will serve as the Regional Impact manager for the Sandhills Region (Montgomery, Richmond, Scotland, Hoke, Moore, Cumberland, Sampson, Robeson, Bladen, and Columbus Counties). In his new role, he will support new and ongoing local and regional attainment-focused initiatives in the Sandhills Region to advance the implementation and scaling of evidence-based, attainment-focused practices and policies. Locklear will focus on catalyzing and supporting local-level cross-sector attainment and talent development initiatives aligned with the labor market needs in the Sandhills Region.

