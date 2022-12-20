The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Centerville Church Road, Fairmont; Highway 74 West, Lumberton; Olive Church Road, Lumberton; Fernwood Circle, Lumberton; Morrison Road, Maxton; Ringo Drive, Lumberton.

An incident involving discharging a firearm into occupied property at Prospect Road, Pembroke was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident involving assault with a deadly weapon at Melinda Road, Pembroke was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident involving larceny at Island Grove Road, Red Springs was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident involving larceny from a motor vehicle at Shannon Road, Shannon was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident involving larceny of a motor vehicle at Preston Road, Maxton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident involving larceny of a firearm at Henderson Road, Maxton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.