LUMBERTON — With the holidays right around the corner, some of Santa’s helpers wanted to spread some Christmas joy this year by helping a child in need and collecting presents for veterans.

The English and Humanities Department worked together to collect toys and clothing, becoming Robeson Community College’s Secret Santas.

“The gifts were delivered to the home on December 12,” stated Sherry Lofton, an English instructor at RCC. “The family hid the gifts and will later put them under the tree, so the child who is just 2 years old, can wake up and see that Santa hasn’t forgotten him on Christmas morning.”

We are told that more items are still on the way for two veterans staying at the K & L Veterans Affairs home in Lumberton.

“When we asked the veterans what they wanted from Santa, the answer was clothes,” Lofton said.

The presents to the veterans will be delivered before Christmas morning.

Lofton says she hopes this story will inspire others to spread Christmas cheer to those who might need it this holiday season.

“Life gets tough sometimes,” Lofton said. “You never know when it might be one of us one day that needs others to bring some cheer to our lives.”

