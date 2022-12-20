PEMBROKE — Loury Floyd, dean of the School of Education at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, has been elected to the American Association for Colleges of Teacher Education (AACTE) Board of Directors.

The AACTE is the leading voice on educator preparation. AACTE represents 800 postsecondary institutions with educator preparation programs dedicated to high-quality, evidence-based practice.

“It is an honor to serve our amazing profession in this manner,” Floyd said. “AACTE powerfully leads policy decisions and masterfully supports innovative pedagogies on behalf of educator preparation programs across the nation.”

Her term will begin on March 1.

Floyd was recently appointed chair of the AACTE Committee on Meetings and Professional Development and past president of the North Carolina Association of Colleges for Teacher Education.

“UNC Pembroke was established 135 years ago to educate teachers to impact its region and community, so education preparedness is an integral part of our university,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. “We are so pleased to have Dr. Floyd represent UNCP at this prestigious nationwide level and in a very real sense, to bring honor and to respect the original mission of our university.”

Provost Marsha Pollard, concurred, saying Floyd’s selection is a testament to her expertise and experience in leading educator preparation programs.

“Dr. Floyd’s election also speaks to the high-quality, evidence-based programs offered through UNC Pembroke’s School of Education that prepare teachers who are ready and capable of educating learners from diverse backgrounds,” Pollard said.