The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather alert through Wednesday because of cold weather and possible snow.

Forecasters said residents in Robeson County should expect light rain Tuesday evening that may turn to a mix of light rain and snow overnight.

Little, if any, impacts are expected.

Through the coming weekend, Robeson County is expected to see continued cold weather with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour on Friday as a strong cold front moves through.

Wind chill values could fall to as low as 5 degrees Friday night.

