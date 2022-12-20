RALEIGH — The state’s seasonally adjusted November 2022 unemployment rate was 3.9 percent, increasing 0.1 of a percentage point from October’s revised rate, according to information released Tuesday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The national rate remained unchanged at 3.7 percent.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate decreased 0.3 of a percentage point from a year ago, according a Commerce Department statement issued on Tuesday.

The number of people employed decreased 8,381 over the month to 4,925,524 and increased 141,392 over the year. The number of people unemployed increased 6,442 over the month to 200,523 and decreased 10,115 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 5,300 to 4,838,100 in November.

Major industries experiencing increases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 4,500; Financial Activities, 2,300; Education & Health Services, 1,700; Government, 1,100; and Other Services, 100.

Major industries experiencing decreases were Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 2,000; Professional & Business Services, 1,400; Construction, 500; Manufacturing, 300; and Information, 200. Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged.

Since November 2021, Total Nonfarm jobs increased 199,100 with the Total Private sector increasing by 186,200 and Government increasing by 12,900.

Major industries experiencing increases were Professional & Business Services, 50,500; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 44,200; Education & Health Services, 31,900; Financial Activities, 14,100; Government, 12,900; Manufacturing, 11,800; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 11,500; Construction, 11,400; Other Services, 7,500; and Information, 3,400. The only major industry experiencing a decrease over the year was Mining & Logging, 100.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Thursday, December 29, 2022 when the county unemployment rates for November 2022 will be released.