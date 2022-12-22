LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office congratulated and announced the retirements of 1st Sgt. Bill Ward and Cpl. Chris Mitchell in a release on the sheriff’s office social media page.

The information said the sheriff’s office was happy for them and their families.

The sheriff’s office also stated Ward and Mitchell have been seen by the community at the courthouse as part of the security and bailiff detail.

Between the two of them, the release stated, they have served Robeson County for more than 50 years, and both plan to return next year in a part-time capacity to continue their service.