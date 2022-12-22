Mayor Charles Kemp assigned the responsibility for many of Fairmont’s crimes to people from outside the town.

Commissioner Terry Evans called for discipline by belt as the remedy for juvenile criminal misbehavior.

FAIRMONT — During the Fairmont Board of Commissioners meeting, a handful of days before Christmas, had residents and government putting the spotlight on local crime.

Opinions differed on the cause and the cure.

According to Mayor Charles Kemp this Christmas season Fairmont was being visited by the Ghost of Crimes Past. Commissioner Jan Tedder-Rogers pinned the problem on unsupervised children. By Commissioner Terry Evans’ reckoning the situation necessitated a hard line and discipline by belt. Town Manager Jerome Chestnut said the issue extended to adults. Residents reported shot cars and wondered why such a small town was experiencing so much crime.

An interview with Kemp and Town Manager Jerome Chestnut after the meeting clarified the situation.

Kemp said the Old Field community had experienced a similar problem in the 1980s.

“Outsiders came into this community from other places and increased the crime rate,” Kemp said.

Kemp said prior to these intrusions the police department had never heard of any overt crime in Old Field, though Kemp admitted this wasn’t universally applicable to every case.

They said the residents had valid concerns and the police department had seen some success with increased patrols in areas where crime was trending upwards, and contrary to the focus on North Fairmont the night before, the troubles were not limited to a single area.

Resident Bessie McLean said last Tuesday night, around 1:00 a.m. she heard shooting, and found her car’s roof and hood had been shot. She asked if anything could be done about all the shooting in north Fairmont. She said she and her sister lived alone and didn’t want to be terrorized by gunfire. The mayor and town manager promised to follow up.

The fourth speaker said he lived on Madison Street. He said there had been quite a bit of shooting and Madison and Martin Luther King Streets, which he said were inhabited mainly by elderly people, with few young people.

“We’re in such a small town. Why do we have so much of this going on?” he asked, then said something had to be done.

“I want to assure you there is a curfew in the town of Fairmont,” Evans said after thanking everyone for coming.

Evans said people weren’t coming forward despite knowing where the offending guns were located at, and the first thing people said was that it was the police’s fault, or the town manager’s fault, or the mayor’s fault.

“We’re not trying to stop it. We’re letting it go on. I know everybody on my block,” Evans said.

He said the town, including himself, was scared, and that it was alright to be scared.

“I’ll tell you what my curfew was, when my momma said be in the house, you’re in the house by 6:00,” Evans said.

Evans said he would add teeth to the town’s curfew and that the town needed to take a hardline approach to their kids.

“I gave mine the same thing I got, I gave him some of that belt, and when it was time to mow the lawn, I gave him some of that lawnmower,” Evans said.

Thompson tried to interject and was told he could not speak outside of the designated public comments section.

Commissioner Jan Tedder-Rogers said the problem with society was that fathers, mothers, and grandparents weren’t at home supervising their children. She called this a national issue and said Fairmont’s kids weren’t worse than kids elsewhere in the country. She said the commissioners were as upset as the residents.

“Everyone in these neighborhoods, they know who these children are,” Tedder-Rogers said, asking people to mail letters to the police department, anonymously if necessary.

“This is not the hometown I grew up in. If we need to go to the schools and talk to them and educate our children better and give them more self-esteem so they won’t be on the streets,” Tedder-Rogers said.

“The only thing we can all do is pray about it,” Tedder-Rogers said before wishing everyone a merry Christmas.

Town Manager Jerome Chestnut said he acknowledged the concerns of the residents regarding criminal activities in the town and stated the police department and other agencies were actively collaborating to address the problems.

“I want everyone to understand this is not just a children’s issue,” Chestnut said.

He stated not all of the crimes in Fairmont were being committed by children, but by adults.

“We must hold each other and ourselves accountable,” Chestnut said.

He assured the residents their phone calls and emails were not falling on deaf ears. He said around half an hour prior to the meeting he had spoken with the finance officer about tough decisions that needed to be made for the future of the town.

“When it comes to the operating loss for water and sewer, everybody hates the higher bills,” Chestnut said.

He said an audit would be started next Jan. to look for errors in the water system. This would include a field audit to see if there was water loss under the streets and buildings. On a positive note Chestnut added the town had grants that would support a great deal of the work.

“We’re going to grow, and at the end of the day, we’ll be in a better situation next year than we are at this point,” Chestnut said.

Chestnut said there would be problems associated with growth.

“What’s happening today in our town will not go away overnight… as we grow the town, things may get worse before they get better,” Chestnut said.

Chestnut was glad residents were voicing their concerns at the meeting but urged them to voice their concerns to their neighbors, too. He said he knew the town’s youth needed more to do and said he would encourage and recruit businesses to do more and help occupy the youth.

Commissioner Evans asked if a new town hall could be added to the next agenda. Chestnut said that was something that was currently on their radar.