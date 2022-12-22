FAIRMONT — John Masters presented the 2022 audit to the Fairmont Board of Commissioners on the Dec. 20 meeting, the last of the year.

Because Masters had another appointment Mayor Charles Kemp made a motion to move the schedule so that Masters could start the meeting with the audit.

Masters said there was a decrease in the general fund. He said the LGC did not like the operating loss from the water and sewer funds.

“I’ve got to go somewhere else and they’ve got the same problem,” said Masters.

Masters said property tax collection went down slightly and said approximately 47 percent of the town’s debt was structured debt.

“The structured debt is coming down in a stairstep fashion. That’s a good thing, people like predictability,” Masters said.

He said this mirrored the increase in the general fund fund balance.

“We were talking earlier about letters from the local government commission and those of you that were here in 2019 can remember the moaning and the groaning that went on then,” said Masters.

About the year-end cash displayed on the first graph Masters said there was an outstanding increase that occurred since last year.”

He said the fact that it was headed up was a positive trend based on decisions from the board and town government.

Masters said the big stellar increase was in the ABC store profit distributions, compared to 2011-13 when there was none.

He said the garbage pickup fees were static and sewer fees had an extraordinary year in 2021 but were down in 2022.

“The biggest expense for the town of Fairmont is payroll because you’re a service organization,” Masters said.

“You look like you’re in good financial shape,” Masters said, adding other towns were also headed in this direction, which would provide funds in the case of disasters like hurricanes and tornadoes.

“As we learned with the FEMA money it takes a while for the money to come in,” Masters said.

Mayor Pro Tem J.J. McCree said he was pleased with the pay study and provided the staff update.

“This speaks for the town staff, that they ran a tight budget,” McCree said about a chart he said represented the town staff’s work.

“I would have to agree with Commissioner McCree. I agree with everything he said,” said Commissioner Terry Evans.

“COVID we’re still dealing with, we’ll be dealing with it for a while,” Evans said, before stating the police were working extra hours and Fairmont might need to hire additional officers.

