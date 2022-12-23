FAIRMONT — Jerome Chestnut, Town Manager for Fairmont, donned blue sweatpants over his khakis in preparation for being shot. Green lasers flashed across the fire station on the floor and wall around Chestnut as the tool, reloaded and ready to fire, was levelled at him, and with a loud pop, launched a rubber wire-like bola through the air. It wrapped around him and soon afterwards two people rushed forward to see the results.

In the Fairmont fire station on the morning of Dec. 21 Kevin Johnson was training the town’s police department in the correct use of the BolaWrap. Johnson described the tool as like handcuffing someone from a distance.

“This isn’t a force tool,” said Johnson.

Comparing the BolaWrap to a taser, Johnson said the Bola Wrap only goes into the upper epidermis of the skin.

During the training session, Chestnut had stepped away from the fire station, and given a brief interview alongside Mayor Charles Kemp where the two discussed issues related to the last night’s meeting.

“They’re watching videos of people shooting each other with new technology,” said Chestnut before returning to the lesson.

Chestnut said at a previous job he and the police chief had asked the town of Chadbourne to purchase the same technology.

After firing three cartridges at a mannequin Johnson asked if his learner was confident to try the device on a real person.

Those present took safety precautions. The volunteers who got wrapped up wore sweatpants over their clothes and everyone wore the necessary ear and eye protections.

“Your aim better be good,” Johnson said.

Johnson told the user to beware of ground strikes but advised users not to aim too high.

“You have more immobility on him the lower you go,” he said during the lesson.

“It was comfortable. It didn’t hurt at all,” Chestnut said afterwards once disentangled from the bola.

Copeland Jacobs can be reached via phone at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]