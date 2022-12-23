LUMBERTON — Jobs in Health Care/Social Assistance continue to lead the job market in Robeson County, according to recent data obtained by The Robesonian.

Information from the North Carolina Department of Commerce showed that during the second quarter of 2022, the top five job sectors in Robeson County are Health Care and Social Assistance, Manufacturing, Retail Trade, Educational Services and Accommodation/Food Services.

Those top five job sectors have for the recent past consistently provided the most jobs in Robeson County. Additionally, jobs in the two top sectors — the Health Care sector and the Manufacturing sector — provide more than a third (37.12% ) of all jobs in the area — and more than the next three job sectors combined (Retail Trade, 13.35%; Educational Services, 12.10%; Accommodation and Food Services, 8.91%)

In real numbers, here’s how the county’s job sectors shake out:

Health Care and Social Assistance, 6,901

Manufacturing, 6,813

Retail Trade, 4,964

Educational Services, 4,923

Accommodation and Food Services, 3,502

Public Administration, 2,637

Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services, 1,853

Wholesale Trade, 1,198

Construction, 1,179

Transportation and Warehousing, 849

Finance and Insurance, 839

Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 664

Other Services (except Public Administration), 502

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting, 329

Real Estate and Rental and Leasing, 242

Utilities, 143

Information, 137

Management of Companies and Enterprises, 132

Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation, 118

The total number of employed workers in Robeson County at the end of the second quarter (June) was 37,925, but according to the Commerce department that number has changed, now totalling 48,025, per the October employment report. Third quarter industry sector numbers won’t be available until early spring 2023.

Our closest neighbors

By comparison, the top five industry sectors in Bladen County are Manufacturing, 6,151; Public Administration, 884; Educational Services, 878; Retail Trade, 833; and Transportation and Warehousing, 817.

Bladen County’s October labor force count was 14,000 with a 5% unemployment rate.

The top five job sectors in Columbus County are Health Care and Social Assistance, 2,487; Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services, 2,142; Retail Trade, 1,952; Manufacturing, 1,807; Public Administration, 1,642.

Columbus County’s labor force totaled 23,260 with an unemployment rate of 4.7

The top five job sectors in Scotland County are Scotland County, Manufacturing, 2,520; Health Care and Social Assistance, 2,208; Retail Trade, 1,513; Public Administration, 1,199; Accommodation and Food Services, 1,129.

Scotland County’s October labor force number was 11,188 with a 7.4% jobless rate.

In Hoke County, the top five job sectors are Manufacturing, 1,986; Health Care and Social Assistance, 1,806; Retail Trade, 815; Public Administration, 640; and Accommodation and Food Services, 423.

Hoke County had a labor force of 20,443 in October with a 5.5% unemployment rate.

Finally, in Cumberland County, which includes the Fayetteville Metropolitan Statistical Area, the top job sectors are Health Care and Social Assistance, 22,281; Retail Trade, 16,796; Accommodation and Food Services, 15,087; Public Administration, 13,277; and Educational Services, 12,611. Cumberland County recorded a total labor force in October of 128,492 with an unemployment of 5.7%.

The Commerce Department publishes the top 300 public sector and private sector employers statewide and the 25 largest employers by county on a quarterly and monthly basis.

Employer rankings are based on average employment for the quarter.

The top employer list is generated from information reported by employers on their quarterly tax and wage reports and provides company name, major industry group and a range on number of employees.

Reach David Kennard at [email protected]